LJUBLJANA Slovenian banks could need up to 1 billion euros (802 million pounds) of fresh capital to meet European requirements after their bad loans are transferred to a new state company at a discount, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said on Thursday.

He said the government passed a law to set up a company that will take over the bad loans of local banks in exchange for state-guaranteed bonds.

Slovenian banks, most of them state-owned, are nursing some 6.4 billion euros of bad loans, about 17.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), prompting speculation that the country might become the sixth euro zone country to seek some form of international bailout.

"Our estimate is that the maximum value of capital hikes the banks would need could be 1 billion euros," said Sustersic.

He also said the state would provide up to 4 billion euros of guarantees for bonds that banks will get in exchange for bad loans, saying such bonds would enable banks to get fresh ECB loans which would ease the credit crunch in Slovenia and boost the economy next year.

The country is suffering from the sharp fall in euro zone demand for its exports and from budget cuts that have crushed household spending.

The government's macroeconomic institute is expected to forecast on Friday a deeper GDP contraction for 2012 than the 0.9 percent it forecast in March.

The newly-established Company for the Management of Banks' Claims (DUTB) will operate until 2017.

Sustersic also said the government will on October 4 pass a budget proposal for 2013 which will cut the budget deficit to below 3 percent of GDP, mainly by reducing public sector spending, from a deficit of some 3.5 percent seen this year.

