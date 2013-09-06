LJUBLJANA Slovenia - struggling to avoid a bailout - will liquidate two small banks, Factor Banka and Probanka, to ensure the financial stability of the banking system, the country's central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.

Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing board, said depositors and companies that have savings in the two banks will not lose their savings as the state guarantees all savings in the two banks.

The Bank of Slovenia will reveal details on the action at an evening presser.

Slovenia banks are struggling with 7.5 billion euros ($9.87 billion) of bad loans, equalling 21.5 percent of GDP, and are at the heart of speculation that the country might ask for a bailout in the coming months.

The two banks are privatelly owned and are among the smallest banks in the country.

"Further activity of the two banks could singificantly reduce financial stability in the Slovenian banking system," Jazbec told a news conference during a government session.

"The Bank of Slovenia and the government are trying to prevent a similar scenario as in Cyprus and representatives of international institutions are ready to prevent that scenario," he added.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

It has been struggling with a new recession since last year amid lower export demand, credit crunch and a fall of domestic spending caused by budget cuts. (

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jane Merriman, Ron Askew)