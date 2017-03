Former Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa speaks with his lawyer in the court before the start of his corruption trial involving Finnish company Patria in Ljubljana June 3, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA Slovenian opposition leader and former prime minister Janez Jansa and two co-defendants were found guilty on Wednesday of receiving bribes in a 2006 deal with Finnish defence manufacturer Patria.

Jansa had denied receiving bribes in the aborted purchase of Patria armoured vehicles while he was prime minister.

High-level corruption allegations have fuelled public anger over a financial crisis that could see Slovenia become the latest member of the euro zone to seek an international bailout.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson and Janet Lawrence)