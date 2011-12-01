LJUBLJANA Slovenia's centre-right opposition is set for a return to power in a snap election on Sunday pledging painful reforms to halt the EU country's slide back into recession.

Once a model of successful post-communist transition, euro zone member Slovenia is facing renewed economic contraction, a potential credit rating downgrade and a worsening credit crunch.

Critics say the governing coalition led by Prime Minister Borut Pahor's Social Democrats failed to undertake the reforms needed to stimulate growth and rein in rising unemployment.

It lost its parliamentary majority amid policy squabbles in May and was voted out in September.

Polls suggest the baton will pass to the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) led by Janez Jansa, who was prime minister from 2004 until 2008.

"The new government does not have much time," said Ivan Ribnikar of Ljubljana's Faculty of Economy.

"It has to stimulate banks to ease the credit crunch ... and adopt a pension reform as soon as possible."

Jansa plans to cut Slovenia's deficit by trimming public services and to ease the credit crunch by establishing a "bad bank" that would take over state-owned banks' non-performing loans.

He also plans pension reform that would selectively raise the retirement age for Slovenians, currently among the lowest in the European Union at 57 for women and 58 for men.

The outgoing government's pension reform was rejected in a referendum in June.

All three main rating agencies have cut Slovenia's credit rating by one notch since September, placing the country on negative outlook given its deteriorating banking system and lack of reform.

PENSION REFORM

"Slovenia's credit rating is under constant review and could be changed at any time," Chris Pryce, lead analyst for Slovenia at Fitch Ratings, told Reuters. "The probability is that the next change in the rating will be a fall."

Pryce cited concerns over the health of Slovenia's banking sector, the high deficit and rising government debt, "and the increasingly expensive and unreformed state pension system, which Slovenia will be unable to afford over the longer term."

Slovenia is rated AA- by S&P and Fitch and Aa3 by Moody's, and its five-year credit default swaps jumped 60 percent last month as the euro zone crisis deepened, Markit data showed.

The former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people joined the European Union in 2004 and was the first former communist state to adopt the euro in 2007.

It was the fastest growing euro zone member that year, but its export-driven economy was badly hit by the global crisis and shrank 8 percent in 2009.

After a modest recovery in 2010 with 1.4 percent growth, recession is likely to recur in the second half of this year. Figures released on Wednesday showed the economy shrank 0.5 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2011.

Slovenia's budget deficit soared to 5.8 percent of GDP in 2010 from zero in 2007 due to lower tax income and high government spending. It is well above the limit of 3 percent of GDP allowed for euro zone members.

Centre-left Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic is seen as Jansa's closest challenger for the premiership.

Jankovic is against privatisation and plans to increase budget revenues by raising value added tax by one percentage point to 21 percent.

Polling starts at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Friday and close at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT). Preliminary results are expected that evening.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing Matt Robinson and Louise Ireland)