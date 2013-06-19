Security personnel speak in front of the National Bank of Slovenia building in Ljubljana, April 15, 2013. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

LJUBLJANA Slovenia's economy may contract in 2014 as well as 2013, a central bank official said on Wednesday, signalling the country's recession could last a year longer than the government expects.

"Next year we can expect stagnation or maybe a small fall (of GDP)," Damjan Kozamernik, the head of the Bank of Slovenia's analytics and research centre, told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference.

The government currently forecasts the economy will return to growth of 0.2 percent in 2014, and any shortfall on that goal would further complicate the country's efforts to avoid becoming the fifth euro zone state to seek a sovereign bailout.

"In 2015 we should feel the positive effects of fiscal consolidation and other decrees which are being taken," though in the short term these would have a negative effect on growth, Kozamernik added.

He said 2015 growth could be 1 percent or more - also undercutting the central bank latest forecast, from April, which pegged 2014 growth at 0.5 percent and 2015 growth at 1.4 percent.

Slovenia is burdened by a rising amount of bad loans held by its mostly state-owned banks, estimated at 7 billion euros ($9.37 billion) or a fifth of the economy.

It plans to overhaul its banking sector by transferring most of the non-performing loans to a newly established bad bank over the next couple of months.

The country bought itself some time from creditors in May when it issued two bonds worth a combined $3.5 billion, with a 10-year bond carrying a yield of 6 percent. It will have to tap markets again in the first quarter of 2014 before a 5-year 1.5 billion euro bond expires on April 2.

To cut the budget deficit to 3 percent of GDP in 2015 from the 7.9 percent expected this year, the government plans to raise value added tax by 2 percentage points to 22 percent from July and reduce public sector wages by up to 5 percent.

($1 = 0.7467 euros)

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)