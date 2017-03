LJUBLJANA The economy of Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will contract 2.4 percent this year, the government's macroeconomic institute said on Thursday, deepening its forecast for the downturn.

It had forecast in March that the economy would shrink by 1.9 percent in 2013.

The institute also said it now expects the recession to stretch into 2014, when it sees the economy shrinking by 0.2 percent, versus its previous forecast for 0.2 percent growth next year.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)