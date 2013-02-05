Slovenia's Prime Minister Janez Jansa arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

LJUBLJANA Another junior partner will leave Slovenia's minority government later this month over a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister Janez Jansa, increasing the chance of early elections in the financially troubled country.

The Pensioners' party Desus said on Tuesday it would leave the coalition on Feb 22, dealing a fresh blow to Jansa's efforts to cling on to power.

Jansa's conservative alliance lost majority in parliament when the Civic List and its two cabinet ministers quit last month.

The opposition parties now have an opportunity to nominate a new prime minister but no candidate has been agreed so far. Analysts expect an early election later this year unless the opposition agrees on a new premier.

