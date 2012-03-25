LJUBLJANA Slovenians voted on Sunday to decide whether to allow homosexuals to adopt the children of their partners after a conservative group forced a national referendum on the issue.

The previous parliament, dominated by a centre-left coalition, passed a new family law in June 2011 but the Civil Initiative for Family and Children's Rights challenged it, arguing that homosexuals should not receive adoption rights.

Opinion polls have shown that people would narrowly approve the law although analysts said surprises were possible. Polls close at 1700 GMT and preliminary results are due by 2000 GMT.

"This law is something that we have waited for a long time ... and will bring a lot to my (daughter) Neza, giving her the same rights as other children," Darja Lasic, a 38-year-old nurse, said after casting her vote.

A number of European Union members allow registration of gay relationships but only a few allow same-sex couples to adopt children.

Although the law does not allow gay couples to adopt children from a third party, conservative groups, backed by the Roman Catholic Church, want it annulled because it allows homosexuals to adopt the children of their partners.

"I believe that a gay man can be a good father but two gays cannot replace a mother, and two lesbians cannot replace a father, although a lesbian can be a good mother," Ales Primc, head of the civil group that initiated a referendum, told Reuters earlier this week.

A number of liberal groups support the law, saying it will enhance children's rights as it prohibits corporal punishment of children and envisages a special ombudsman for their rights.

The centre-right government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa, which took over last month, did not take part in the referendum campaign as coalition parties were divided on the law.

