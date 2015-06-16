The headquarters of Telekom Austria with its brand name A1 is pictured in Vienna October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

LJUBLJANA Cinven [CINV.UL] remains interested in buying Telekom Slovenia, the UK investment firm said on Tuesday, a day after Slovenia rejected its bid.

Telekom shares were down by almost six percent on Tuesday morning amid uncertainty over the sale and analysts said further losses were possible.

"The conditions to proceed with the transaction now are not in place. Cinven remains interested in the privatisation of Telekom Slovenia and open to re-evaluate the situation in the coming weeks," Cinven said in a statement.

State firm SDH, which is coordinating the privatisation, said on Monday it could not accept conditions which Cinven attached to its May 20 binding bid.

According to local media, Cinven's conditions include Cinven not paying the full purchase price until Macedonian regulators approved the sale of Telekom's Macedonian unit.

Macedonia's market regulator has until July 9 to decide whether to approve the sale of that unit to Telekom Austria which was agreed last year.

Cinven said its bid for Telekom can be re-evaluated once the outcome of the Macedonian unit is clear.

Telekom shares were down 5.68 percent to 88 euros as of 0800 GMT, lagging the blue-chip SBI index which was down 1.09 percent.

Cinven had offered up to 130 euros per Telekom share which would value the company at 850 million euros ($958.46 million/616.29 million pounds).

Telekom is one of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Four have been sold while one is undergoing bankruptcy procedures.

