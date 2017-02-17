LJUBLJANA The restart of Slovenia's Krsko (NEK) nuclear power plant began on Friday a day after the plant was halted due to a problem with a regulatory mainstream water valve, the Slovenian Nuclear Safety Administration said.

The module which caused the problem has been replaced and the plant is expected to return to the grid in the afternoon, it said.

NEK earlier said the incident had had no impact on the environment.

The plant, which was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse, now part of Japan's Toshiba Corp, started operating in 1982.

It is jointly owned by Slovenia and neighbour Croatia and provides about 25 percent of Slovenia's power and 20 percent of Croatia's.

Last year the two countries prolonged the plant's lifespan by 20 years to 2043. Regular maintenance of the plant, which takes place every 18 months, was completed in November.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)