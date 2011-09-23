k By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Slovenia became the latest euro zone country to have its credit rating downgraded on Friday as Moody's cut it by one notch, three days after Prime Minister Borut Pahor's minority centre-left government lost a confidence vote in parliament.

The credit rating agency cut Slovenia's bond rating to Aa3 from Aa2 and put it on review for a further downgrade, citing political uncertainty and slow reforms.

The new rating is still a high investment grade, one notch below the AA ratings assigned by the other two major agencies, Standard and Poor's and Fitch.

Both told Reuters a downgrade was possible in the future. S&P already has a negative outlook on its Slovenia rating while Fitch currently has a stable outlook.

"We are particularly concerned with reform of the state pension system, for which we have called for a number of years. It remains a priority and the government -- any government -- must persuade the electorate that sacrifices are necessary," said Chris Pryce, lead analyst for Slovenia at Fitch Ratings.

The move pushed up the cost of insuring Slovenian debt against default, according to data provider Markit. The country's 5-year credit default swaps rose to 248 basis points early on Friday from 240 late on Thursday, up 26.2 percent over the past week.

The political crisis and downgrade are not, however, expected to complicate a parliamentary vote to approve the euro zone's expanded EFSF bailout fund on Tuesday.

In its rating downgrade, Moody's pointed to increasing political uncertainty and the risk of slow fiscal consolidation and structural reforms necessary to curb the deficit and debt.

It also said the government may need to provide additional support for the country's banking system.

The government said it was "not surprised" by the downgrade but added the agency had not taken into account all government measures taken to reduce the budget deficit, such as a recent cut in budgeted spending for 2011 and a restrictive wage policy.

It also said the government would take part in the planned 400 million euros (470 million pound) capital hike of the country's largest bank NLB only in the event of "extraordinary unexpected circumstances," otherwise the capital should be raised from private resources.

President Danilo Turk is expected next week to call an early election, although he and parliament deputies have until next Tuesday to propose a new prime minister-designate.

Parliament ousted the Pahor's coalition government on Tuesday after it lost its majority in parliament in May due to internal squabbles.

Export-oriented Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis and its economy shrank by 8 percent in 2009. The government expects 1.5 percent growth this year from 1.4 percent in 2010 but the budget deficit will widen to some 5.5 percent of gross domestic product, from just 0.1 percent in 2007.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; edited by Zoran Radosavljevic/Ruth Pitchford)