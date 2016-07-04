LJUBLJANA Slovenia's jobless number fell bellow 100,000 for the first time in almost six years in June and was 9.5 percent lower than a year ago, the Employment Service said on Monday.

It said there were 99,795 unemployed people in June, or 2.4 percent fewer than in May. September 2010 was the last month prior to that when Slovenia's jobless number was below 100,000 in the country of 2 million people.

With jobs being created in sectors including tourism and transport, analysts said the numbers would fall for the rest of the year but could then plateau due to the impact on its export markets of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The unemployment rate will be published by the statistics office in August. In April, the last data available, the unemployment rate reached 11.5 percent with 105,453 unemployed.

"These figures are better than expected and it is likely that unemployment will continue falling until the end of the year," said Iztok Trobec from the treasury department of Dezelna Banka.

The government of the small Alpine state in March forecast Slovenia's average jobless number at 107,400 this year.

Analysts said job openings by exporters, transport firms, restaurants and companies in the tourism and health sectors cut the jobless number well below that figure already in the first half of 2016.

Slovenia exports about 70 percent of its production, mostly to other European Union states, particularly Germany, Italy, Austria, Croatia and France. Main exports include cars, car parts, pharmaceutical products and household appliances.

Trobec said that jobless number could start stagnating at the end of the year when many temporary jobs are due to expire and that Britain's decision to leave the European Union could hurt job prospects in Slovenia, mainly by hurting the economy of Slovenia's main trading partners.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, expects its economy to expand by 1.7 percent this year versus growth of 2.9 percent in 2015.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams)