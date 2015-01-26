FRANKFURT SMA Solar (S92G.DE), Germany's biggest solar company, raised the number of jobs it plans to cut to about 1,600, or roughly one-third of its workforce, and said it would probably not return to profit this year as European demand slides further.

SMA has seen its core European market collapse over the past two years as governments pared back support payments on which solar energy still depends. In addition, Asian rivals have made inroads into SMA's markets, putting pressure on inverter prices.

"We expect to see high price pressure on the global photovoltaic market still in the coming years and a further decline in demand in Europe, particularly in Germany," Chief Executive Pierre-Pascal Urbon said in a statement on Monday.

"By contrast, the non-European markets will develop positively," he added.

About 1,300 of the planned job cuts, which are to be completed by the end of June, will be in Germany, SMA said.

It had previously said it would cut 600 jobs around the world. At the end of December, it had 4,667 employees.

Urbon said SMA would discuss its plans with workers' representatives in the coming weeks but warned that it could not rule out compulsory redundancies.

It said it would provide details of the planned restructuring and its expectations for 2015 at its Capital Markets Day on Friday.

It said it would be able to finance its restructuring without outside help thanks to a net cash position of about 220 million euros.

The group said it still expected to post 2014 sales of about 790 million euros (£589 million) and a loss of up to 115 million euros, excluding provisions for the planned job cuts. It is due to publish its 2014 financial results on March 26.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans and Dominic Evans)