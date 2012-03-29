Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout

LOS ANGELES R&B superstar Beyonce has some stiff celebrity competition on the horizon as there's a new little diva making headlines and winning fans with her cute, furry face.

At only three-weeks-old, a puppy named Beyonce is aiming for stardom. Her rescuers have submitted her to the Guinness World Records for a declaration as the world's tiniest rescue dog.

The miniature puppy, who was born March 8 after her mother, Casey, was taken off the streets of a California town, weighed less than 1 oz. (28.3 grams) at birth and could fit into a table spoon. She is said to be a mix of Dachshund, Miniature Pinscher and Chihuahua based on her mother, but the father is unknown.

Her rescuers at the Grace Foundation in northern California were concerned the pup may not live after being stillborn, but after a heart massage and CPR, she started breathing on her own.

Named after the award-winning R&B singer in reference to her song "Survivor," Beyonce is holding her own despite being the runt of the litter, joining siblings Bono, Jagger, Lady Gaga and Jay-Z at meal times.

"She is a wonderful mascot, representing what can happen with a rescue dog," said Jeanne Warr, Director of Operations at the Grace Foundation, which takes in last-chance dogs from rescue centres and animal control.

Beyonce has already been certified by the World Records Academy as the world's tiniest puppy, a new category created especially for her, and Warr hopes the new title will bring more awareness of the benefits of adopting rescue pets.

"We are glad we could help such an amazing organization (The Grace Foundation) devoted to the dog's rescue," said World Records Academy certifying director Ramona Nita in an email.

But the same title is unlikely to be bestowed upon the pup by Guinness World Records, who only accept entries from animals who are at least 1-year-old.

"We are not going to open this as a new category, but we can re-evaluate once Beyonce does turn one, and put her up against the current title holders," said Jamie Panas, public relations manager at Guinness World Records.

Currently, the smallest living dog in height is a female Chihuahua called Boo Boo in Kentucky at 4 inches (10.6 cm) and the smallest living dog in length is Heaven Sent Brandy, a female Chihuahua from Florida, at 6 inches (15.2 cm).

(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy)