LOS ANGELES Liza Minnelli will guest star on an episode of TV musical drama "Smash," NBC said on Tuesday.

The singer and actress will play herself and sing a number in one episode of the show when it returns in February 2013. The series, starring Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston and Katharine McPhee, dramatizes the backstage life of writers, producers and actors working to create a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe.

"Liza Minnelli is the essence of a multi-talented, singular show business sensation, particularly for her extraordinary contributions to Broadway," Robert Greenblatt, the president of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

"So what could be more fitting than to have her legendary talent on a show that celebrates a world Liza has dazzled for decades?" he added

The daughter of director Vincente Minnelli and Hollywood legend Judy Garland, Minnelli, 66, is one of a handful of stars to have won an Oscar, Emmy, Grammy and Tony award.

She is best-known for her portrayal of Sally Bowles in the musical "Cabaret." She is also expected to revive her role as Lucille on the upcoming fourth season of "Arrested Development," which is slated to air on Netflix after being cancelled by Fox in 2006.

NBC has moved the second season of "Smash" from Monday to Tuesday night, starting on February 5, 2013.

