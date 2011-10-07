LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - UK Chancellor George Osborne last week announced a "credit easing" plan to inject liquidity into Britain's small and medium-sized enterprises. He argued that SMEs had not had the access to credit they needed because lending banks were weak, and that the Treasury now had to step in to kick-start the economy with "another form of monetary activism". The move "could help prevent another credit crunch", he said.

"It makes a lot of sense as loan funding has been severely disrupted," said Elana Hahn, capital markets partner at Morrison & Foerster.

But it is not clear how this scheme will assist the Treasury in resolving this disruption as few details are available about its structure. Osborne noted that it could be similar to the National Loan Guarantee Scheme proposed when the Conservatives were in opposition (75% of a loan's principal is guaranteed), but said no more.

Market participants will have to wait until a statement on November 29, and in the meantime are discussing potential structures and funding options. Securitisation technology is one solution, but simple whole loan sales could be preferred to get the scheme moving.

"The most likely option is for new loans to be sold to the government, rather than bank lenders first packaging them in CLO structures before transfer, as that would require a ramp-up period," said Kevin Ingram, capital markets partner at Clifford Chance.

Transferring assets when created would enable the government to meet an "immediate objective of getting funds to viable businesses that cannot access credit at a reasonable cost", Ingram said.

"Securitisation has always been a very useful, if not fundamental, tool to recycle capital in the economy".

Hahn shared a similar view on the asset sale, adding that "the most likely route would be an extension of the asset purchase facility or a similar parallel scheme".

"If the Bank of England . established a similar programme to accept CLO bonds and even to accept whole loans directly, it would function in a similar way to asset purchase facility to provide liquidity in the market and channel funds directly to the corporate sector to underpin secondary market activity," Hahn said.

SECURITISATION NOT DISMISSED So securitisation could have a place in funding this scheme.

"Securitisation has always been a very useful, if not fundamental, tool to recycle capital in the economy, this was true pre-credit crisis and continues to be today," Hahn said.

"I don't see a reason from a structuring point of view why loans could not be packaged into CLO bonds placed within a Bank of England scheme. The concept is not that radical, the ECB repo operations currently accept CLOs that meet certain criteria. This being said, an ability to place whole loan portfolios - as well as CLO bonds - would also be useful in other ways," Hahn added.

Another option relates to the rumoured plan of the government to purchase bonds issued by SMEs, and so potentially a CBO-style structure. Such schemes have been used in South Korea and Japan, with companies selling bonds to an SPV, which in turn have sold CBOs carrying a government agency guarantee.

But those companies were more medium-sized than small, and so would have some capability of issuing, and reporting on, financial instruments.

The average small company in the UK is unlikely to have the means to facilitate an SME bond and monitor its performance.

And even if bonds were created, and either bought and held by the Treasury or sold on in some form of CBO, it raises the question of which entity shoulders responsibility for the necessary credit work.

If the Treasury is going to buy bonds, it will no doubt want an assessment of the SMEs it is supporting. This brings with it cost, and time, implications because it involves dealing with large numbers of companies.

One other lawyer questioned whether, if some form of securitised loan package was used, credit assessment could be delegated to ratings agencies or the banks themselves.

Fitch, meanwhile, supports a government guarantee scheme for CLOs to boost new issuance. This "would align the UK with its European peers in terms of support and would likely lead to increased UK SME" CLOs, Jeremy Carter, analyst at Fitch, said in a report.

A syndicate official added that the UK SME sector was gaining visibility, and the transactions from the last few years provided some historical performance on the sector. Government support, in whichever form it took, could only be positive news, the official said. (Reporting by Anil Mayre, editing by Matthew Davies)