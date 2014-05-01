LONDON The chief executive of Smith & Nephew (SN.L) said he was not searching for a deal to build scale in reconstruction joint surgery in the wake of rival Zimmer ZMH.N agreeing to buy Biomet last week.

Olivier Bohuon said industry consolidation would be positive in the short term, as the combining groups focused on integration, and neutral in the longer term.

"The deals we have done are all in high-growth segments - we want to rebalance Smith & Nephew - so I am not at all interested in (deals) to become bigger in reconstruction," he said.

