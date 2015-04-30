LONDON Smith & Nephew (SN.L), Europe's largest maker of artificial knees and hips, posted a 3 percent underlying rise in revenue for the first quarter, helped by strong growth in sports medicine joint repair and increased trade in emerging markets.

The company posted revenue of $1.1 billion, in line with market expectations according to a company-provided consensus, and said on Thursday it was on track to make further progress during the year.

Smith & Nephew said in February it expected revenue growth this year to exceed the 2 percent recorded in 2014, with a further improvement in profit margins.

