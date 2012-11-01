LONDON Artificial knees and hips maker Smith & Nephew (SN.L) posted a 10 percent rise in third-quarter underlying trading profit after cost savings offset a worsening market in Europe.

The British company, which also has wound management and sports medicine divisions, reported trading profit of $207 million on revenue of $952 million, up 1 percent on a underlying basis.

Both numbers fell short of average market expectations, but adjusted earnings per share of 16.6 cents was in line.

Chief executive Olivier Bohuon has cut costs and reorganised the business to target emerging markets as demand in Europe and the United States remains lacklustre.

"The benefits of our efficiency improvements have helped to offset the impact of on-going tough conditions in Europe, and we continued to make good commercial progress in the emerging markets," he said on Thursday.

The orthopaedic sector been hit in the downturn as patients delay elective procedures, such as knee surgery for sports injury, either because they lack insurance, face higher out-of-pocket costs or fear taking time off from work.

U.S. competitors Stryker (SYK.N) and Zimmer ZMH.N both saw pricing pressures in the last quarter, they said last month.

Analysts on average were expecting Smith & Nephew to report trading profit of $212 million on revenue of $971 million, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of 16.6 cents.

Shares in Smith & Nephew were trading 0.8 percent lower to 650 pence at 1121 GMT.

