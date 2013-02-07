LONDON Artificial joints maker Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L) posted a slight dip in trading profit of $272 million in the fourth quarter after it lost market share in its knees implant business.

The British company, which saw stronger growth in its wound management unit, posted revenue of $1.08 billion, slightly down on a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share of 21.6 cents, down from 21.9 cents, for the three months to the end of 2012. The results, however, beat analysts's expectations.

The group said it expected little change in market conditions in 2013, and its orthopaedic reconstruction business was likely to continue to grow slower than the rest of the market until it launched new products.

Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, trading profit of $260 million and adjusted earnings per share of 20.4 cents, according to a company-compiled consensus.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh)