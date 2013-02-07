FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Artificial joints maker Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.L) posted a slight dip in trading profit of $272 million in the fourth quarter after it lost market share in its knees implant business.
The British company, which saw stronger growth in its wound management unit, posted revenue of $1.08 billion, slightly down on a year ago, and adjusted earnings per share of 21.6 cents, down from 21.9 cents, for the three months to the end of 2012. The results, however, beat analysts's expectations.
The group said it expected little change in market conditions in 2013, and its orthopaedic reconstruction business was likely to continue to grow slower than the rest of the market until it launched new products.
Analysts were expecting fourth-quarter revenue of $1.07 billion, trading profit of $260 million and adjusted earnings per share of 20.4 cents, according to a company-compiled consensus.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Brenda Goh)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.