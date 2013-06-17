FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Smiths Group (SMIN.L), the British engineering company in talks to sell its medical unit, said on Monday it had appointed George Buckley to be its new chairman.
Buckley, who holds both British and United States citizenship, will replace Donald Brydon, who retires at the company's annual general meeting in November.
Buckley has held executive positions in a number of mainly U.S. companies, and he stepped down as the chairman and chief executive of U.S. manufacturing group 3M (MMM.N) last year.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
LONDON Britain's shops endured their worst fall in February sales since 2009, a survey showed on Friday, adding to evidence of a Brexit-related consumer slowdown as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union..
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.