LONDON Smiths Group (SMIN.L), the British engineering company in talks to sell its medical unit, said on Monday it had appointed George Buckley to be its new chairman.

Buckley, who holds both British and United States citizenship, will replace Donald Brydon, who retires at the company's annual general meeting in November.

Buckley has held executive positions in a number of mainly U.S. companies, and he stepped down as the chairman and chief executive of U.S. manufacturing group 3M (MMM.N) last year.

