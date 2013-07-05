British engineering company Smiths Group Plc said it reached an agreement with two of its major UK pension schemes, under which it would maintain its current annual contributions over slightly reduced recovery periods.

The agreements followed a valuation of the schemes, which showed that Smiths Industries Pension Scheme had a deficit of 535 million pounds and the TI Group Pension Scheme (TIGPS) had a deficit of 117 million pounds.

Under the terms, SIPS will continue to receive a cash contribution of 36 million pounds annually until October 2019. The current contribution of an ongoing annual investment of 24 million pounds in index-linked gilts held in an escrow account in connection with SIPS will also continue.

Cash contributions to TIGPS of 16 million pounds a year until April 2016 will be maintained, Smiths Group said.

"These funding plans will be assessed at future triennial reviews and allow for contributions to be reduced in the event of improvements in the overall funding positions of the schemes at future triennial valuations," Smiths Group said in a statement.

Like several UK companies, Smiths Group has also been weighed down by its pension liabilities. The company had a net pension deficit of 382 million pounds as on January 31.

Shares in the FTSE-100 index constituent closed at 1359 pence on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)