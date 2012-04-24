Smiths News SNWS.L posted a 12 percent rise in first half profit and bought an education products distributor for 38 million pounds to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine business.

Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books bought Hedgelane Limited for 32 million pounds in cash and up to 6 million pounds in deferred payments over two years.

The deal would add 64 million pounds to sales and 7 million pounds to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization to fiscal 2012 on a pro forma basis, Smiths News said.

Hedgelane Limited's subsidiary supplies stationery and curriculum products principally to the education market.

Smiths News said it remained on track to grow profits in the current fiscal and trading was in line with market expectations.

The company, which caters to news stands, convenience stores and supermarkets, raised its interim dividend by 8 percent to 2.8 pence per share.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 21.5 million pounds from 19.2 million pounds a year ago.

Underlying revenue grew over 2 percent to 893.2 million pounds.

The company said the newspaper market remained resilient driven by price hikes by publications.

Like-for-like magazine sales were down 6.8 percent, but an improvement was expected in the second half on the Olympics, Euro 2012 and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, the company said.

Comparable sales from the Bertram Group, its book business, were up 2.1 percent.

Shares of the company, which gained over 8 percent since the start of the year, were up over 3 percent at 91.2 pence at 0810 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

