FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
Smiths News Plc SNWS.L, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, said revenue in the 44 weeks to July 6 rose marginally, helped by contribution from the acquisition of The Consortium.
The company also said that it was on track to meet market estimates for full-year profit growth.
Smiths acquired The Consortium, a distributor of consumable supplies to the education sector, for an enterprise value of 44 million pounds in April 2012.
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT After more than a year of negotiations, Deutsche Boerse got only 30 minutes notice on Sunday from the London Stock Exchange that their planned merger was effectively over, sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.