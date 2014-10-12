UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
SINGAPORE Singapore public transportation operator SMRT Corp Ltd is considering an 800 million pound ($1.3 billion) takeover bid for unlisted British taxi company Addison Lee, Sky News said on Saturday.
Sky News, which did not cite a source, said SMRT is at the early stages of considering an offer.
SMRT, which operates Singapore subway lines and has bus and taxi services, did not confirm or deny the report.
"SMRT constantly looks out for investment opportunities that contribute to sustainable growth for our stakeholders," Benny Lim, its managing director for roads, said in an emailed response.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group, which bought a significant stake in Addison Lee last year, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.