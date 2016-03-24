DUBLIN Ireland's Smurfit Kappa (SKG.I) is to switch its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) next month in a bid to secure access to the FTSE index and expand its investor base, the packaging company said on Thursday.

The change, which is expected to take place on April 24, will position the company for inclusion in the FTSE series of indices, which would "further enhance the company's profile and access to a wider investor base", Smurfit Kappa said in a statement.

Irish betting firm Paddy Power (PPB.L) moved its primary listing to the LSE following its merger with Betfair this year.

The Irish Stock Exchange has seen top names such as Greencore (GNC.L) and CRH (CRH.L) move their primary listings in the wake of Ireland's 2010 banking crash.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)