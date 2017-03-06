Rolls-Royce says 2017 started well, all units performing in line
LONDON British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce said on Friday that 2017 had started well, with all businesses performing in line and expectations for the first half of the year unchanged.
NEW YORK Snap Inc's (SNAP.N) share price looks overvalued following a surge in the wake of its much-anticipated initial public offering last week, according to an article in Barron's.
Shares of the messaging app company closed at $27.09 on Friday, well above its IPO price of $17 per share set on Wednesday. The owner of Snapchat, an app popular with young people for its disappearing messages, raised $3.4 billion in its IPO.
According to the Barron's article, Snap is valued at about 34 times its projected 2017 revenue of $1 billion, based on its enterprise value, while Facebook (FB.O) is valued at 10 times sales.
Even if strong growth is assumed, it is hard to justify more than half the current stock price, Barron's said.
MILAN European shares bounced back from two days of losses on Friday as auto stocks rose following higher car sales in May and a strong update from Tesco offered relief to the battered retail sector.
Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.