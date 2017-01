Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel attends the first day of the annual Allen and Co. media conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK Snap Inc, the newly renamed parent company of messaging app Snapchat, plans to start selling camera-equipped sunglasses starting this fall, Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

The sunglasses, dubbed Spectacles, will be sold via limited distribution for about $130, said Spiegel, who described the device as a toy.

The first hardware to be sold by Snap, the sunglasses will record video from the user's perspective in 10-second increments that can be synched with his or her smart-phone.

