ZURICH The Swiss National Bank faced pressure to take more drastic action to bring down a soaring franc that is strangling exports, with steps it took on Wednesday failing to dampen unrelenting demand from safe-haven investors as global markets sag.

To counter what it called a "massive overvaluation," the SNB said it would flood the market with even more francs including by conducting foreign exchange swap transactions, in a bid to make holding the currency less attractive.

The SNB threatened further measures if necessary, stopping short of direct intervention for now after it ran up record losses in currency market forays last year, prompting calls for SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand to resign.

But market players said even renewed intervention would likely only cap gains in the short term, and extraordinary measures such as some kind of capital controls or negative interest rates would be needed to reverse the franc's rally.

Just a week ago the SNB announced a shock cut in interest rates to close to zero that only prompted a brief pause in the franc's climb, which has accelerated as global stock markets tumbled in recent days.

On Tuesday, the franc soared over 5 percent against both the dollar and euro in its biggest one-day percentage move against both currencies amid a market rout.

It dipped on Wednesday after the SNB announcement, but soon resumed its climb against the euro, trading up 0.7 percent at 1.0325 at 1344 GMT (2:44 p.m. British time). Against the dollar it traded little changed on the day at 0.7264.

"With liquidity already ample in Switzerland, the Swiss authorities could be doing little more than pushing on a string," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley. "The outlook for the Euro-Swiss franc lies largely in the hands of the euro zone politicians rather than the Swiss authorities."

Investors have flocked into safe-haven assets like the franc, yen and gold since the start of the financial crisis.

The franc's popularity has gained further during 18 months of euro zone debt crisis and rocketed this week after Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. credit rating from triple-A hit the already waning appeal of the dollar.

Since markets went into a tailspin in July over political wrangling to avert a U.S. government default and fears Italy could be the next euro zone economy in trouble, the franc has jumped 17 percent against the euro and 16 percent against the dollar.

EXPORTS UNDER THREAT

The soaring currency has had little impact on the Swiss economy so far, with growth only forecast to slow slightly to 2 percent this year and unemployment steady at just 3 percent.

Exports of goods from watches to drugs to financial services have held up well, supported by sales to booming emerging markets and robust demand in neighbouring Germany.

But even globally diversified companies like drug firm Roche ROG.VX and watch maker Swatch UHR.VX have started to report an impact on earnings in recent months.

"We've been confronted with a seemingly endless increase in the Swiss franc," said Jim Singh, chief financial officer of food giant Nestle NESN.VX which said on Wednesday first-half sales took a 13.8 percent hit from the franc.

The currency jumped close to parity with the euro late on Tuesday, hitting a new record high of 1.0075 francs per euro as well as a new peak against the dollar of 0.7068, according to dealing platform EBS.

BACK TO THE 1970s?

Swiss business groups and trade unions have warned the recent dramatic appreciation could push the country back into recession, threatening tens of thousands of jobs if companies are forced to move production abroad.

In addition to renewed central bank interventions, other options that have been proposed include pegging the franc to the euro -- seen as highly unlikely in this fiercely independent country -- as well as capital controls.

"The SNB is clearly hesitant to act on the demand side after the unsuccessful intervention that ended in 2010, but on the other hand they may opt for negative interest rates as a further measure," said Sarasin analyst Ursina Kubli.

However, the SNB will be reluctant to take this path given that negative interest rates on assets held by foreigners had little impact when Switzerland tried them in the 1970s when the franc was surging as a result of the oil crisis.

"A broader negative interest rate could work," Nomura analysts wrote in a note. "One significant risk associated with this option is the impact on the Swiss banking sector."

The Swiss government last month rejected imposing capital controls or exporter tax breaks to help the economy, but said on Monday it was looking at new unspecified measures after an emergency meeting on the franc.

(Additional reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto, Caroline Copley and Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Catherine Evans, John Stonestreet)