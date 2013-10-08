WASHINGTON The Swiss National Bank will maintain its lid on the franc to ensure price stability in the foreseeable future and stands ready to enforce it with further measures if needed, Chairman Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday.

Delivering a speech on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and ahead of a gathering of G20 finance chiefs, Jordan defended the Swiss currency regime.

The SNB capped the franc's value at 1.20 per euro two years ago to fend off deflation and limit damage to the export-oriented Swiss economy, swelling its foreign currency reserves in the process.

The franc has settled against the euro at a level slightly above the minimum exchange rate since September 2012, Jordan said, meaning the bank has not had to defend the cap by intervening in the market for more than a year.

"Yet the risks in the world economy are still to the downside and the Swiss franc is still high. Therefore, the SNB is maintaining the minimum exchange rate," Jordan told the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

"It is the right tool for ensuring price stability in Switzerland in the foreseeable future ... the SNB stands ready to enforce the minimum exchange rate and take further measures as required," he said.

The Peterson Institute has a tradition of being sceptical of foreign exchange intervention, because of the global financial instability which this can provoke, and Jordan was asked if Switzerland was seeking to be viewed as a 'special' case.

But he rebuffed criticism that SNB policy was behind Switzerland's current account surplus, perpetuating global imbalances.

The Group of 20 nations in February vowed to refrain from competitive devaluations and stated monetary policy would be directed at price stability and growth.

Jordan said the cap was not implemented to stimulate exports but rather to ensure the SNB could maintain price stability and avoid a "deflationary trap" during the market panic of the euro zone crisis in 2011.

"A policy of deflation-avoidance has benefits for both sides in Swiss-European bilateral trade," he said.

Data released earlier on Tuesday showed price pressures in Switzerland remain weak as consumer prices fell slightly on an annual basis in September.

The cap on the franc is not a "beggar-thy-neighbour" policy and Swiss exports in goods have not gained market share in the euro area at the expense of others, Jordan said.

He was also quizzed on whether the SNB could reduce the current account by purchasing Swiss assets, via a program akin to the bond purchases of the U.S. Federal Reserve, instead of investing reserves in foreign assets as is now the case.

However, Jordan said this would be difficult in the context of the SNB's unsterilized currency intervention, referring to the practice of the central bank of not offsetting the impact of the intervention by draining funds from the domestic money supply.

"As long as this is unsterilized, it is very difficult to buy domestic assets, because that would create something like a counter-intervention and that would not be helpful," he said.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by James Dalgleish)