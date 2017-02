ZURICH The Swiss National Bank said on Monday Vice Chairman Thomas Jordan was going to take over as chairman from Philipp Hildebrand who stepped down after a controversial currency trade by his wife.

"For the time being, the Vice Chairman, Thomas Jordan, will hold the position of Chairman of the SNB Governing Board," the SNB said in a statement.

"The decision-making capacity of the Governing Board and its capacity to act remain fully guaranteed. The free position in the Governing Board is to be filled as soon as possible," the SNB said.

