Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
ZURICH Swiss life sciences company Lonza said on Thursday a surge in the Swiss franc following a shock move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its three-year-old cap on the franc would hurt competitiveness and make it harder to plan.
"A weaker Euro will mainly negatively impact the competitiveness of our Visp operations as more than 90 percent of the products are exported, whereof the euro has an important share," a Lonza spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.
"The minimum exchange rate was an important measure for Visp to be competitive and to have a stable exchange rate, which also allowed for more reliable planning."
In 2011, Lonza introduced longer working hours at the site to protect margins after investors fleeing the euro zone crisis sent the safe-haven franc to one record high after another.
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.