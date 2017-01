Swiss one franc coins are seen in this illustration picture taken in Zurich January 19, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

GENEVA The Swiss franc has held remarkably stable since Donald Trump's U.S. election victory but remains strongly overvalued, Swiss National Bank governing board member Andreas Maechler said on Thursday.

At some stage it will be less strong, she told a money market event, but it was hard to tell when this might happen given demand to put money into Switzerland.

