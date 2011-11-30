ZURICH The Swiss National Bank said on Wednesday it was keeping a close eye on money markets as it announced further U.S. dollar swaps in coordination with other major central banks to help boost liquidity.

"The SNB continues to closely monitor the developments in global money markets," it said.

The Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve and the SNB said they had agreed to lower the pricing on the existing temporary US dollar liquidity swap arrangements by 50 basis points as of December 5.

In addition, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the ECB and the SNB said they would continue to offer three month tenders until further notice.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)