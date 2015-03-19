Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
ZURICH The Swiss National Bank's governing board did not come under any pressure to step down after its removal of a cap on the franc roiled markets and sent the currency soaring in January, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said.
"There were never demands for resignation directed at the three of us (board members) or at me personally," Jordan told journalists at a news conference on Thursday.
The SNB earlier on Thursday kept a charge on some cash deposits steady at -0.75 percent, but said it would remain active in foreign exchange markets to weaken what it sees as a "significantly overvalued" franc.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Maria Sheahan)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.