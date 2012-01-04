ZURICH The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday published an auditor's report and guidelines on financial dealings for members of the governing board, following calls for more transparency.

The Swiss central bank said last month that an investigation had shown that dollar purchases in August by Chairman Philipp Hildebrand's wife, three weeks before the SNB set a cap on the euro-franc exchange rate, had not infringed upon internal rules.

Until now the rules were not made public, and some politicians on Wednesday had called for the SNB to be more open.

(Reporting by Catherine Bosley)