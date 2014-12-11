China's Ding Junhui plays a shot during his match against Mark Williams of Wales in the final of the 2010 World Snooker China Open in Beijing April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

LONDON China's Ding Junhui has become the first Asian player to reach the top of the world snooker rankings.

The 27-year-old, who won five titles in the 2013-14 season, is the 11th world number one since the rankings started in 1976.

Ding joined an illustrious group of players to achieve the top ranking including seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry, Ray Reardon, Steve Davis and Ronnie O'Sullivan.

"It's a great achievement," World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association chairman Barry Hearn said.

"The goal for him is out there now. Can he win the World Championship and bring the crown back to China. The fact is, he's not world number one by luck, he has got there on performance."

Ding, Australian Neil Robertson and Canadian Cliff Thorburn, are the only non-British players to top the rankings.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Martyn Herman)