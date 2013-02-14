LONDON British snooker player Stephen Lee has a "case to answer" following an investigation into alleged match-fixing, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association said on Thursday.

Englishman Lee, 38, who has won five ranking tournaments since turning professional in 1992 and reached a world ranking high of five, is currently suspended from competition.

The WPBSA said the alleged breaches relate to four matches in 2008 and 2009, including one at the 2009 world championship, and followed a referral by the Gambling Commission in October last year.

"The WPBSA has gathered a large amount of material from the Gambling Commission, West Midlands police and third parties in relation to these allegations," the WPBSA said in a statement.

"This has been a complex investigation where the material has had to be traced, recovered and re-evaluated with regard to the WPBSA rules.

"The available evidence has now been considered and in accordance with the Disciplinary Rules, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee has decided that there is a case for Stephen Lee to answer in relation to a breach of the WPBSA Members Rules."

The WPBSA added that an investigation into suspicious betting in relation to Lee's Premier League match with John Higgins in October last year was ongoing.

(Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Toby Davis)