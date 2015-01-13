LONDON Snooker's great showman Ronnie O'Sullivan equalled the record for century breaks when he rolled in the 775th of his career at the Masters on Tuesday.

Londoner O'Sullivan, a five-times world champion, scored two centuries on his way to a 6-4 win against Ricky Walden to equal the mark set by Scotland's now retired Stephen Hendry.

O'Sullivan, who can cue with both hands, is known for his rapid break-building and also holds the record for scoring televised maximums, a feat he has accomplished 13 times.

Hendry was not surprised his mark had been equalled.

"I am not bothered, it was a matter of time," he told the BBC.

The next highest total for century breaks among active players is John Higgins who has 565.

