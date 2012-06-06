LONDON World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan declared he was taking time off from competitive snooker on Wednesday after refusing to sign the official players' contract.

By not signing the contract, the 36-year-old is no longer eligible for any event sanctioned by World Snooker, the game's governing body.

"I have decided not to enter any tournaments for the time being including this year's Premier League and forthcoming WPBSA ranking events," he said on his website (www.ronnieosullivan.tv).

"I have not signed the player's contract as I feel the contract is too onerous and am in a stage of my career where I don't wish to make this commitment.

"I still want to play snooker and visit those places around the world such as China where snooker is enthusiastically received and adored," added the player who sealed his fourth world snooker championship in May.

"I hope to remain involved in the sport in some way in the future."

O'Sullivan had said in May he could quit due to the pressure to compete in an increasing number of tournaments around the world.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)