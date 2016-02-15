Ronnie O'Sullivan missed out on the chance of a 147 in the Welsh Open first round on Monday because he said the 10,000 pound prize for making a maximum break was "too cheap".

The five-time world champion, who won a record-equalling sixth Masters title in January, was heading for the 14th 147 of his career after potting 13 reds and blacks in the last frame of his 4-1 win over Barry Pinches at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena.

But after potting the 14th red he decided to play a positional shot on to the pink rather than the black, having made a number of difficult shots earlier in the break to keep the maximum on track.

He cleared up for a 146 instead and has a chance of taking the tournament's highest break prize of 2,000 pounds.

"I could have got on the black and possibly made a 147, you never know," the 40-year-old O'Sullivan told BBC Wales. "I knew there was 10 grand on and I thought it's too cheap.

"Sometimes you think to make a maxi it's quite a massive achievement and... if they're going to pay you 10 grand, I think it's worth a little bit more than that."

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn was quoted by the BBC as saying: "This is not a crime, but a shame".

"Players have a duty to the fans to deliver the best standard and entertainment they can. Anything less than playing to their best ability is unacceptable and disrespectful."

But O'Sullivan added: "Certain things have value, and a 147 is a special moment. I want it to feel special all round.

"But the punters still got value for money today. Now they've got something more to look forward to. There's still room for improvement."

The prize for a 147 is worked out on a rolling basis at ranking events, with 5,000 pounds added at each tournament.

Neil Robertson made the last maximum break in December's UK Championship final, winning 44,000 pounds including the 4,000 prize for the tournament's highest break.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by John Stonestreet)