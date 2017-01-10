Serena anoints Konta as future Melbourne Park champion
MELBOURNE It may be a measure of the greatness of Serena Williams that she can anoint a player a future grand slam champion after destroying her in straight sets.
BRISTOL, England An English sports bar has scored more than a million views on Facebook after capturing on camera a stunning trick shot across nine snooker tables and using more than 50 cues.
In under two minutes a golf ball is putted down some stairs to trigger an eye-catching sequence of snooker and pool balls colliding, helped by variously positioned cues that steer a careful path.
The video ends with a golf ball rolling down two snooker cues and into a hole on the bar top at Bristol’s Allstars Sports Bar, where staff worked through the night to complete the feat, posting their trick on Sunday with the hashtag #puttoftheyear.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Three-times Tour de France champion Chris Froome expects local favourite Richie Porte to push him all the way to the finish when the Briton kicks off his 2017 season at the UCI's World Tour event in Victoria on Sunday.
MELBOURNE Stan Wawrinka delights in the fact that his favourite nickname, 'Stanimal', was given to him by Roger Federer, who he also admits is simply the greatest player to have picked up a tennis racquet.