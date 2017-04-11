FILE PHOTO - Reanne Evans of England plays a shot during her semi-final match against Ng On-Yee of Hong Kong during the Eden World Women's Snooker Championship in Singapore March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yong Teck Lim

Reanne Evans' bid to become the first woman to reach the final stages of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield ended after she lost 10-6 to Lee Walker at Ponds Forge in the second round of qualifying on Monday.

Evans trailed 6-1 on resumption but fought back gallantly to make the score 9-6 before world number 91 Walker wrapped up the low-scoring encounter at the end of the evening session to advance to the third and final round of qualification.

"I was in control of most of the frames," Evans, who made the only three 50 breaks of the match, told the BBC. "I think I should have won every frame in the second session. I think if I'd have pulled one more back, I'd have been the favourite."

The 31-year-old Briton, an 11-times women's world champion, won her first ever qualifier against the men when she beat Finland's Robin Hull 10-8 last Wednesday.

"The buzz off winning (the first qualifying round) was immense and I couldn't wait to play again. Maybe if it was a day later, I'd have been more on the ball. I still felt really good out there," Evans added.

Evans will not be eligible for entry into next year's tournament unless she receives a wild card entry as Hong Kong's Ng On Yee won the World Women's Championship in Singapore last month to earn a first qualifying round berth for 2018.

Welshman Walker advances to face Thailand's Noppon Saengkham in a best-of-19 encounter. Briton Mark Selby is the reigning world champion and will begin the defence of his title at the 32-player finals starting on April 15.

