Stephen Hendry was on the verge of a surprise win over holder John Higgins in the second round of the world championship on Friday needing one more frame to seal victory.

Seven-times world champion Hendry won seven out of eight frames on Friday evening to take a 12-4 lead against four-time winner Higgins in their first Crucible meeting.

Higgins, who beat Judd Trump in the final last May, trailed 5-3 from the opening session before fellow Scotsman Hendry, who had to qualify for the tournament, took a commanding lead.

The winner is likely to meet compatriot Stephen Maguire, who leads England's Joe Perry 11-5, in the third round in Sheffield.

