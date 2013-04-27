The world's top-ranked player Mark Selby was knocked out of the world snooker championship 13-10 after a stunning comeback by Barry Hawkins at the Crucible in Sheffield, England on Saturday.

Selby was attempting to add the world title to his UK and masters crowns but, having led the last-16 match 9-7 overnight, saw his opponent dominate the rest of the encounter.

"I struggled all the way through the match," Selby was quoted as saying on the official website (www.worldsnooker.com).

"Barry played a lot better than me and scored a lot better than me. It is the same old story really, most of this season I have been struggling like that. I have won two majors but I have not really played that well."

Only four players - Steve Davies, Stephen Hendry and Mark Williams - have won the three major titles in the same season.

Selby missed the chance to go 10-7 ahead when he missed a relatively simple black and struggled to regain momentum.

Australian Open champion and world number 14 Hawkins will meet either Mark King or Ding Junhui in the last eight.

"It is my best ever result," he said. "It feels like I have won the world championship but I have not even made it through the quarter-finals yet."

Ronnie O'Sullivan leads Ali Carter, who he beat in last year's final, 5-3 with eight frames scheduled for Sunday.

(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)