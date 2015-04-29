Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 29/4/15Ronnie O'Sullivan in action during his quarter final matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

LONDON Five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the tournament after losing 13-9 to Stuart Bingham as four Englishmen reached the semi-finals in Sheffield on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old O'Sullivan, who has been in the final for the last three years, fought back from 5-3 down to lead 9-8 but Bingham reeled off five frames in a row to get into the last four for the first time.

It has been an eventful tournament for world number two O'Sullivan who played part of his first-round match without shoes on, was reprimanded for making an obscene gesture and illegally used his chalk to help line up a shot.

Bingham, world number 10, will next play Judd Trump who overwhelmed China's Ding Junhui 13-4.

Barry Hawkins will face Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion, in the other last-four clash.

Hawkins, runner-up to O'Sullivan two years ago, won an epic quarter-final against former champion Neil Robertson of Australia 13-12.

