Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
LONDON Five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the tournament after losing 13-9 to Stuart Bingham as four Englishmen reached the semi-finals in Sheffield on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old O'Sullivan, who has been in the final for the last three years, fought back from 5-3 down to lead 9-8 but Bingham reeled off five frames in a row to get into the last four for the first time.
It has been an eventful tournament for world number two O'Sullivan who played part of his first-round match without shoes on, was reprimanded for making an obscene gesture and illegally used his chalk to help line up a shot.
Bingham, world number 10, will next play Judd Trump who overwhelmed China's Ding Junhui 13-4.
Barry Hawkins will face Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion, in the other last-four clash.
Hawkins, runner-up to O'Sullivan two years ago, won an epic quarter-final against former champion Neil Robertson of Australia 13-12.
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.