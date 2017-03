Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 2/5/15Stuart Bingham celebrates after victory in his semi final matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

LONDON Stuart Bingham beat fellow Englishman Judd Trump 17-16 in an epic world snooker championship semi-final on Saturday and will play Shaun Murphy in the best-of-35 frames final.

Bingham, world number 10, reached the final for the first time by winning the last frame against Trump who had fought back from 13-9 down to force a decider.

Murphy, the world number eight and 2005 world champion, beat Barry Hawkins 17-9 to reach his third final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Alan Baldwin)