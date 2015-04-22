Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 22/4/15Ronnie O'Sullivan in action during his first round matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 22/4/15Ronnie O'Sullivan in action during his first round matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 22/4/15Ronnie O'Sullivan shakes hands with Craig Steadman after victory in his first round matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 22/4/15General view of the shoes of Ronnie O'Sullivan during his first round matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Snooker - Betfred World Snooker Championship - The Crucible Theatre, Sheffield - 22/4/15Ronnie O'Sullivan celebrates after victory in his first round matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Craig Brough

Five-times champion Ronnie O'Sullivan wasted little time reaching the second round of the world championships in Sheffield on Wednesday having found a comfortable pair of shoes.

The Londoner was forced to play a few shots in his socks during Tuesday's evening session against Craig Steadman because his new shoes were too painful.

He asked the audience if anyone had any size eights and eventually borrowed a well-worn pair from tournament director Mike Ganley and carried on.

"I've got no fashion sense at all," O'Sullivan explained to the BBC on Wednesday after his 10-3 win. "I had the last ones for 10 years and just didn't want to get rid of them.

"I lost them and had to buy a new pair. I just bought the wrong pair, they were bashing my feet. I had to take them off, I couldn't wear them.

"I didn't want to play in my socks but I didn't want to play in those shoes either, so I was just happy for anyone to give me any footwear that felt comfortable.

"I got a pair of Mike Ganley's stinky old shoes but you know what, they felt great."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)