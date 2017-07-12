FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 11:46 PM / 5 hours ago

I want to stay at Arsenal, says Ozil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Football Soccer - Arsenal v Everton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 21/5/17 Arsenal's Mesut Ozil after the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Couldridge Livepic

(Reuters) - Arsenal's Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil has said he wants to stay at the Premier league club and will discuss his future after their pre-season tour of Australia and China.

"It is definitely my preference to stay," he said on the club's official website (www.arsenal.com). "It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

"Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future," added the 28-year-old amid media reports that he could leave in the transfer window.

Ozil is under contract at Arsenal until 2018.

"For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I'm back in London, we will sit down and discuss."

Arsenal play Sydney FC on Thursday and Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday before heading to China.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

