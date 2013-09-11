Crystal Palace signing Jack Hunt is unlikely to make his debut for the promoted Premier League club until next year after breaking his ankle in training.

The 22-year-old defender, who signed from Huddersfield Town at the end of the August, will be out for up to four months the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"Absolutely devastated to have broken my ankle in training," Hunt said on Twitter earlier this week.

"Got to take the positives, clean break and no operation needed."

The right back made 104 appearances for Championship side Huddersfield before making the switch to Selhurst Park.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Alison Wildey)